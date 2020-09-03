Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹14,999

As expected, Realme has today launched its new Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. The launch of this new series comes just months after the company had launched the Realme 6 series phones in the Indian market.

The Realme 7 Pro smartphone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with the latest generation of the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, along with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup that consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary camera sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP black and white sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging which promises a full battery charge in just 34 minutes.

On the other hand, Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

This one too comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP monochrome sensors, and a 2 MP macro lens. Up front, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system with Realme UI on top and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging support.

The Realme 7 Pro comes in two color options — Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue while the Realme 7 is offered in Mist White and Mist Blue color options. Both the phones will go on sale in the coming days via Flipkart.

Realme 7 Pro Specifications

6.6-inch Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and up to 600 nits brightness CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform

Realme 7 Specifications

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor

Realme 7 Series Pricing and Availability in India