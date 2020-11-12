PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India, plans to invest $100 million

PUBG MOBILE is coming back to India, PUBG Corporation, the subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, Inc., today announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. PUBG Corporation is planning to bring back the popular battle royale game in a new version by creating its Indian subsidiary, and investments as much as $100 million USD for the Indian market.

More than two months ago, PUBG MOBILE was banned in India by the Government of India under the section 69A of the Information Technology Act, however, PUBG Corporation started working on it to return the battle royale game back to its users, ended ties with China’s Tencent Games and now it’s creating an Indian subsidiary that will contribute to the Indian gaming, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

In addition to that, the company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside $100 million USD worth of investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

PUBG Corporation in a statement said, “With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.”

As far as the gameplay and features are concerned, this will be an Indian version of the PUBG, and it seems to be similar to the PUBG MOBILE KR, the Korean version, the one that’s working in India for now, the global version is still under the ban, until the Government lifts it off. Since it’s made for India, a few things will be changed, the gameplay environment, in-game content, characters, game effects, and more.

“To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players”, said PUBG Corp.

“Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG esports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions”, PUBG Corp. added.

More information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date.