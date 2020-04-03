Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ CPU configuration leaked online

Last year, in a surprising move, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 855+ chipset with a slightly higher clock speed as an upgrade over the the company’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Now, the company will be following the same path this year as well and is reportedly gearing up to launch the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, an upgrade over the SD865 chipset. As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ could come packed with this upcoming processor.

Snapdragon 865+: 4 cores @ 1.8 GHz

3 cores @ 2.4 GHz

1 core @ 3.1 GHz — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 2, 2020

A tweet from Max Weinbach reveals the CPU configuration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It says that the octa-core processor will have four cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, three cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and one core clocked at 3.1 GHz.

When compared to the existing Snapdragon 865 chipset, it seems that Qualcomm has increased the clock speed for the prime core only while the other CPU cores remain unchanged.

We are expecting Qualcomm to launch this new processor in the second half of this year and the devices powered by the same could start making their way to the market as soon as July this year. Apart from the Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 series, it could power devices from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, ASUS and others.