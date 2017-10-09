Data wars in India just won’t stop. We keep hearing about new data plans from different telecom operators in India every other day. Majority of which offer 1 GB data per day to counter Reliance Jio along with free voice calls. Well now, Reliance Mobile, also known as RCom, has announced Freedom Pack under which it’s offering similar benefits to its customers.

Take time out to have at least 1 real conversation today. Get Unlimited calling and 1GB Data/Day at Rs.349.

Buy here-https://t.co/RWhOmgY3FO pic.twitter.com/9JIg5g1Fy8 — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) October 8, 2017

The Freedom Pack announced by RCom is priced at ₹349. Under this, RCom’s prepaid customers are offered 150 minutes of voice calls and 1 GB 4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 28 GB 4G data. Needless to say, you will need a 4G handset and a 4G SIM card to be able to take advantage of this offer.

However, if you are on a 2G/3G network, you will get 5 GB Max and 23 GB 4G Lite data. Having said that, this offer is not available to RCom subscribers in Gujarat. Also, apart from the ₹349 Freedom Pack, RCom has also announced two more plans priced at ₹147 and ₹193.

Stay connected with Internet speed anywhere, anytime. Subscribe to our GetNet Pack 1GB Data/Day at Rs.147. Buy here- https://t.co/RWhOmgY3FO pic.twitter.com/eFzbZxhTGf — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) October 9, 2017

Under the ₹147 plan, RCom prepaid customers are offered 1GB 4G data per day for 28 days, and, 4 GB Max + 24 GB Lite to customers on 2G/3G network. There’s no free voice calling though under this plan.

The love is unlimited & so are the conversation. Get 1GB Data/Day & Unlimited calling upto 30mins/day at Rs.193

Buy-https://t.co/fFeoVHe5FO pic.twitter.com/uQOoFFHdZ4 — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) October 4, 2017

Speaking about the ₹193 plan, RCom customers get 1 GB 4G data per day for 28 days along with 30 minutes of free calling every day. That said, like the ₹349 plan, the ₹147 and ₹193 plan are also unavailable to RCom subscribers in Gujarat.

For the sake of comparison, Reliance Jio has ₹149 and ₹349 plans for its prepaid customers. Under the ₹149 plan, customers get unlimited Internet at 64 Kbps with FUP of 2 GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls and SMS for 28 days. For ₹349, the customers get unlimited Internet at 128 Kbps with FUP of 10 GB + 10 GB 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and SMS for 56 days.

So, which network are you on, and what plan are you currently subscribed to? Is 1 GB data per day enough for you?