After announcing the all-touch Aurora back in March this year, BlackBerry has announced yet another all-touch smartphone dubbed BlackBerry Motion. A press render of the BlackBerry Motion was leaked last weekend which is when we also learnt that BlackBerry Motion is actually the BlackBerry Krypton.

Like we said, the BlackBerry Motion is an all-touch smartphone, meaning there’s no physical QWERTY keyboard present on it that we have seen on other BlackBerry smartphones like the KEYone. Well, as there’s no physical keyboard on the BlackBerry Motion, you now get a 5.5-inch display that has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Below the display is the home button housing a fingerprint scanner with BlackBerry logo embedded, and, above the display is an 8 MP selfie camera. Moving on to the back, you get a 12 MP primary camera with dual-tone LED flash. The back of the phone is a combination of aluminium finish and soft-grip material.

The frames of the BlackBerry Motion are made of hardened aluminium which make it more durable, and, to on the right frame is the power button and volume rocker along with Convenience Key which can now be customized to different profiles like Home, Car, Office and User.

The BlackBerry Motion comes with the signature BlackBerry features like BlackBerry Hub, BlackBerry Calendar, BlackBerry Boost Charging, and, the DTEK Security Suite. Moreover, BlackBerry has also introduced Locker with the Motion. Well, as the name suggests, with Locker, customers can now store all their photos, videos and files to in an area of internal storage which can only be accessed through a security PIN or a fingerprint.

Speaking about the innards, the BlackBerry Motion is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and, BlackBerry has said that it will be upgraded to Android Oreo next year. Besides, it’s also the first BlackBerry smartphone to come with IP67 certification that makes it dust and water resistance.

“The launch of BlackBerry Motion allows us to further diversify our product offering, delivering new experiences while remaining steadfast with the privacy, reliability and productivity that have made BlackBerry so iconic over the years. While the initial launch of our newest BlackBerry smartphone will be limited, this is an exciting addition to our growing BlackBerry smartphone portfolio, setting a strong foundation for further portfolio and market growth in the years to come.” said Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager, BlackBerry Mobile.

BlackBerry Motion Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat (will be upgraded to Oreo in 2018)

Android 7.1 Nougat (will be upgraded to Oreo in 2018) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Premium Anti-Scratch Display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Premium Anti-Scratch Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: IP67 dust and water resistance, Fingerprint Scanner

IP67 dust and water resistance, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (charges up to 50% in 40 minutes)

BlackBerry Motion Price and Availability

Price: Dh 1,699 in UAE (around $463/₹30,208), 1,699 Riyal (around $453/₹29,583) in Saudia Arabia

Dh 1,699 in UAE (around $463/₹30,208), 1,699 Riyal (around $453/₹29,583) in Saudia Arabia Availability: Available in UAE and Saudia Arabia. Will be launched in select global markets later this year

Via