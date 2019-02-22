Realme 3 set to launch in India on March 4

After teasing the phone’s features and specifications on social media, Realme has today confirmed that it will be launching its next smartphone — Realme 3 in India on 4th March. The launch event, taking place in New Delhi at 12:30 PM, will also be live-streamed on the company’s social media pages.

Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed through a tweet that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Additionally, it’s said that there will be two variants of the phone — one for the Indian market and another for the global market.

The Indian variant will be powered by Helio P70 chipset, while the global model will be powered by Helio P60 chipset. The global version carries model number RMX1821 while the Indian model comes with model number RMX1825.

Earlier, Madhav Sheth had also shared an image on Twitter suggesting that the Realme 3 will come with a diamond-cut design, continuing the design trend of the series which started with the company’s first smartphone. The phone in the image also revealed a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash.

The phone is also speculated to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and Bluetooth v4.2 support. Currently, no more information is available regarding this Realme 3 smartphone. The upcoming flagship smartphone will be the successor of Realme 2, which was launched in India last year.