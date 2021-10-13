realme has launched its latest GT Series smartphone, the realme GT NEO2 5G making it a total of three smartphones in its realme GT Series – realme GT 5G, realme GT NEO2 5G, and realme GT Master Edition 5G. The realme GT NEO2 5G is a flagship grade smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC for processing and offers a whopping 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Other highlights of the phone include an 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display, 64 MP triple cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Plus, and offers up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with RAM Expansion technology that extends up to 7 GB RAM virtually.

On the design front, the realme GT NEO2 5G equips a glass finish design with Matte AG surface on the backside and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. The back also offers a triple camera setup with 64 MP camera as the primary, a wide angle shooting, and a macro camera for closeup shots, The camera highlights its two new features – Street Photography mode and Film Simulation Filters.

The front side carries a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz touch sampling rate, and offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The display has an under-screen fingerprint scanner that can be used to unlock the phone. In the corner, you will find a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs.

It runs on the realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, however, with the recent realme UI 3.0 operating system announcement, the phone will be able to receive the latest realme UI 3.0 update in December 2021.

Moving to the specifications, the realme GT NEO2 5G packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also comes in another storage and RAM variant – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The price for the realme GT NEO2 5G starts at Rs 31,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM and 128 GB stoarge whereas the top variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 35,999. The smartphone is available in three colors – NEO Green, NEO Blue, and NEO Black and will be up for sale on 17th October 2021 via Flipkart, and realme.com.

