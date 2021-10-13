OnePlus 9RT goes official; features 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, SD888 SoC, 12GB RAM, and more
After teasing it for a couple of weeks, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has today launched its latest mid-range OnePlus 9 series smartphone in its home market, dubbed as OnePlus 9RT.
The smartphone features a 6.64-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch sampling rate, 10240-level brightness adjustment, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes packed with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The device also comes with support for 7GB of virtual memory.
It also comes with a 19067.44 mm² space cooling system to keep the temperature low while gaming or performing heavy tasks. The device has three Wi-Fi antennas that include one gaming antenna to ensure that the network is stable when gaming.
The smartphone also comes with GPA frame stabilization technology that allocates resources needed for scheduling games for a stable frame rate while controlling power consumption and heat generation.
In the camera department, the device features a 50 MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, coupled with a 16 MP 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The OnePlus 9RT is running the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the ColorOS 12 custom user interface on top. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 65W charging technology which the company claims can charge the phone fully in just 29 minutes.
The device comes in two color options — Silver and Black. The pricing starts at 3,299 yuan for the base model and goes up to 3,799 yuan for the top-end model. It will go on sale in China from 19th October.
OnePlus 9RT Specifications
- Display: 6.62-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 397 PPI, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, sRGB, Display P3 color gamut, up to 1300 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 660 GPU
- RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
- OS: Android 12 with ColorOS 12
- Rear Camera: 50 MP rear camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, dual-LED flash + 16 MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture, EIS + 2 MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP with 1/1.43″ Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- Battery: 4500 mAh with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging
Pricing and Availability
- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: 3,299 yuan (~$512)
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: 3,499 yuan (~$543)
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: 3,799 yuan (~$589)
- Availability: From 19th October in China