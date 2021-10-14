Schott Xensation Alpha cover glass promises improved scratch resistance and drop performance

The smartphone’s screen is one of the most expensive components and is also the one which is most susceptible components to damage. To minimize chances of damage, phones nowadays come with a protective layer on top, such as Corning’s Gorilla Glass.

Now, there’s a new option for the smartphone manufacturers for protecting the smartphones’ screen — Xensation Alpha. It is manufactured by Germany-based Schott. The company describes this new product as “a chemically strengthened lithium alumino borosilicate (LABS) cover glass.”

Vivo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer, will be the first company to launch a flagship smartphone featuring this new Xensation Alpha. It’s noteworthy that this won’t be the first Schott product that will be used by Vivo. Xensation Up glass made by Schott is already used in Vivo X60 Pro and X70 Pro as well as OPPO Watch and Honor Play 5.

Talking about the Xensation Alpha, the company says that the product offers drop resistance for double the height of other lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass when impacting with sharp-edged or rough surfaces.

This new cover glass is also claimed to be less susceptible to scratches and the company is citing the results of Knoop-diamond indenter lab testing. It can be used as both front and back cover glass on smartphones.