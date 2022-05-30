After releasing the realme Narzo 50A Prime in India, the company has launched two more Narzo 50 Series smartphones, the realme Narzo 50 5G and the realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is the top model under the series and packs a punch with its fast Dimensity 920 CPU. Highlights of the smartphone include its 8 mm slim design, 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core SoC, and offers a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G.

realme Narzo 50 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

realme UI 3.0, Android 12 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz

ARM Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 2,133 MHz)

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (48 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), LED flash

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

33 Weight & Thickness: 181 grams, 7.99 mm

181 grams, 7.99 mm Price: ₹21,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G is the upper variant in the Narzo 50 Series and shares the same hardware and display we saw on the realme 9 Pro+ 5G, while the rest seemed to be trimmed to bring the cost down. The realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched a few months ago and it’s priced at ₹24,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a lower price tag of ₹21,999 for its 6 GB + 128 GB model.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G looks quite similar to its 4G variant Narzo 50 (Helio G96) in terms of design, however, quite different from its 5G variant Narzo 50 5G (Dimensity 810) as it uses flattened sides and fewer curves, one which we saw on the Narzo 50A Prime too. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a curved back and uses a plastic body, although the design appears to be very good and solid.

The back has a sparkling effect and flaunts its racing stripes, it has a 7.9 mm slim design weighing around 181 grams. It comes in two color variants – Hyper Blue, and Hyper Black. The front is covered with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, sized at a 6.4-inch (16.63 cm) Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%, and offers a 90 Hz refresh rate with 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The front side has a notch-style selfie camera of 16 MP and a 48 MP triple-camera setup on the rear side.

For photography, the smartphone packs a 48 MP f/1.79 primary camera, 8 MP f/2.2 super-wide camera, and 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera. The primary camera uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The front camera is 16 MP for selfies and video calling.

The camera lacks an OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), however, it has a 4K video recording option at 30 fps and also offers 480/960 fps @1080p/720p slow-motion recording. The camera features include Street Mode, Dual-View Video, Ultra Macro, and Film mode alongwith regular features that you see on many realme phones.

Moving to the sides, you get a power key on the right side while the left side has two separate volume buttons, and a triple-slot SIM tray that holds two 5G SIM slots and one microSD card. The fingerprint scanner is under the screen, unlike the phones with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in this segment, and it’s a plus.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port that supports 33W fast charging, a 3.5 mm jack for audio output, a microphone (another at the top side), and a Stereo loudspeaker (one at the earpiece).

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs a fast MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core SoC which we saw on the realme 9 Pro+. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G is clocked at 2.5 GHz at max laced with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics processing.

About the CPU, the Mediatek Dimensity 920 is a fast upper-midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It comes in two RAM variants with the same storage option, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage on both, the storage expands via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1 TB. You also get the RAM expansion technology (realme UI 3.0) that helps you increase the RAM to extra 5 GB (total of 13 GB).

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs pretty much good hardware, it competes with the Xiaomi 11i 5G in terms of performance, as well as, with its own siblings due to the identical hardware. The Dimensity 920 has a fast processing performance and a very good GPU for gaming, it lets you run many games, if not all, at high graphics settings.

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G runs on the Android 12 out-of-the-box with the realme UI 3.0 interface on top. The realme UI 3.0 was released last year and is loaded with features. The realme UI 3.0 brings a new look, smoother animations, UI personalizations, custom Always-On Display, new privacy features, and more. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart fast charging support. You can expect the phone to be charged up to 50% in 31 minutes which is still fast and far better than phones with 18W and 25W charging.

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a slim design, a bright Super AMOLED display, Dimensity 920 CPU for fast performance, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G can be a great choice for performance users and gamers in the midrange segment. The price starts at ₹21,999 for its base variant 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹23,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.