You can order Realme X2 Pro even before it gets launched; Here’s how to do it

Realme is ready to launch its premium flagship smartphone — Realme X2 Pro in India on 20th November, along with a bunch of accessories as well as Realme 5s entry-level smartphone. Now, the company has announced a ‘Blind Sale’ for the X2 Pro.

The Blind Sale allows interested buyers of the Realme X2 Pro to pre-order the smartphone by simply registering on the company’s official website. Today, the company has revealed that the Blind Sale for Realme X2 Pro will be on 18th November, two days before its goes official in India.

How to place Realme X2 Pro Blind Order

Go to realme.com on 18th November

Login using your Realme ID

Follow the steps mentioned on the blind order page

You’ll need to pay ₹1,000 deposit which in-turn ensures their 100% chance to buy the smartphone

Pay balance due on either 20th to 21st November

The product will be dispatched after paying the due balance

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels that carries support for 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds. The smartphone promises a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent.

Under the hood, the display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 graphics processor. The phone features vapor chamber liquid cooling, superconducting carbon fiber multi-layer scheme, multi-layer graphite sheet and other heat-dissipating materials. It comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.