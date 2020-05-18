Redmi 10X 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 to launch on 26th May

Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi brand and President of Xiaomi China has today confirmed that the company’s upcoming smartphone series — Redmi 10X will be officially launched in its home market China on 26th May.

He has also revealed that the smartphone will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, which is the latest in the Dimensity lineup of 5G chipsets. Along with that, the company has also confirmed four color options — White, Blue, Gold, and Purple. The company has also revealed that the smartphone has scored 415,672 points in AnTuTu benchmark.

Recently, a Redmi smartphone with model number M2004J7AC got certified on TENAA which revealed some of its key specifications. As per the reports, the phone could come with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED display. As for the memory, it is expected to pack up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

As for the cameras, it will come with a quad-camera setup on the back with the primary sensor being a 48 MP snapper. On the front side, it could have a 16 MP sensor for taking selfies and video calling. The phone is said to have in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10 with MIUI, 4500 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging support.