Realme TV features teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on 25th May

Realme recently confirmed that the company’s first smart TV, dubbed as Realme TV, will be officially launched on 25th May. The details about the upcoming TV have been leaked a few times in the recent past but now the details come from official channel.

Ahead of the launch of Realme TV in India on 25th May, the device has been listed on e-commerce platform Flipkart, which it is expected to be available for purchase exclusively along with Realme’s own online store. The listing on the marketplace also sheds light on some of its key features.

The teaser images of the Realme TV shows that it will come with a edge-to-edge display having minimal bezels around the display. Further, it confirms that the TV will be powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor which will be first in its segment.

The processor will have ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It is also touted to be the first in its segment to have four speakers with 24W stereo output as well as Dolby Audio support. It is also teased to have AI features as well as voice command support.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also teased that the smart TV will be running the Android TV platform and thus, it’s bound to come with support for Google Assistant. To know more, we’ll have to wait for the official launch on 25th May, which is just a few days away.