Moto G8 Power Lite is launching in India on 21st May via Flipkart

Moto G8 Power Lite, which was announced last month, is now all set to get launched in India. The company has today revealed that the Moto G8 Lite will be launched in the Indian market on 21st May.

Since Flipkart has already put up a microsite for the upcoming smartphone and Motorola being a long-time partner of the e-commerce platform, the Moto G8 Lite will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision panel with HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2cm focal length, and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that supports HDR, face beauty and bokeh video. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging support.

In Europe, the Moto G8 Power Lite has been launched for €169 which is around ₹14,000 and we are expecting similar pricing for the Indian market, if not lower. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a couple of more days.