Redmi 8A Vs Realme C2 – Which is the best entry level smartphone?

A couple of weeks back Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A in India. The budget smartphone is a complete package and gives a tough competition to Realme C2 which was launched back in May 2019. Hence, in this article, we are going to compare both the smartphones so you can choose what’s the perfect smartphone for you. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

As these are budget smartphones both of them come in a polycarbonate body. The Redmi 8A comes with a plastic body with a wave-like texture on the back and Xiaomi calls it the Aura Wave Grip Design. It weighs 188 g and offers a nice grip when you hold it in your hands. As the back is made of plastic it hardly attracts any fingerprints so you won’t have any issues even if you use it without a cover. The camera module is placed in the middle and exactly below that, you get the Redmi branding. The device further comes with P2i coating which makes it Splash Proof. It is available in three colors- Ocean Blue, Sunset Red, and Midnight Black.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes with a diamond-cut finish on the back. For the people who don’t prefer the aura wave design and want something glossy, this can be a nice choice. The device is slimmer than the Redmi 8A and weighs just 166 g. In terms of design both the smartphones are equally good and come with a waterdrop notch on the front. The Realme C2 is available in four colors – Diamond Ruby, Diamond Black, Diamond Sapphire, and Diamond Blue.

Display

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. Thanks, to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 you don’t have to worry if your device falls out from your hand. It’s a Dot Notch Display and you get an 8MP AI Selfie camera in the front. The viewing angles on the Redmi 8A are good and you won’t face any problems while using the device in direct sunlight as its bright enough.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1 inches HD+ display and offers an 80.3% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top. It’s a dot notch display and you get a 5 MP camera on the front for your selfies. The display offers good brightness but when you compare both the devices, the Redmi 8A takes the score as it comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection which makes it more durable.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor which is further paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. It is coupled with 2/3 GB of RAM and comes with 32 GB of Internal Storage which is further expandable via MicroSD card. It runs on Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 10 and hence it comes with a lot of additional features. It also comes with support for Wireless FM Radio which means that you can enjoy music from all your favorite radio stations without plugging in your Headphones.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 is powered by a 12nm Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 which is paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with 2/3 GB RAM with 16/32 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie which is based on ColorOS 6 Lite.

When it comes to performance, both the chipsets are similar and you won’t have a problem doing the basic tasks on both the device. Both of the devices can also handle light games so that’s a plus point. If you are someone that loves to multitask then Snapdragon 439 is slightly better otherwise there is hardly any difference between both the devices.

Camera

Redmi 8A comes with a 12 MP Primary Sony IMX363 sensor on the back. It comes with an f/1.9 aperture, Dual PD Autofocus and LED Flash. Whereas for your selfies, there’s an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front. The camera app is just like the other Xiaomi phones and comes with Portrait, Pro and Video mode. You can enable HDR and AI scene detection on the Redmi 8A to get better quality pictures.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes with a 13 MP Primary Shooter with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 2 MP selfie shooter that comes with f/2.4 aperture. Talking about the picture quality the Xiaomi Redmi 8A takes the score here as the pictures shot in portrait mode and normally has many more details when compared with the C2.

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi 8A packs a massive 5000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and there’s no fast charging support. Hence in the battery segment, Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A is a clear winner.

Talking about the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A starts from Rs.6499 for the 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant whereas the Realme C2 starts at Rs.5999 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant. In addition to this, the top variant of the Redmi 8A which comes with 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM is priced at Rs.6999. The top variant for the Realme C2 is also available at the same price.

If you are on a really tight budget you can go for the Realme C2 else if you can expand your budget up to Rs.6500 then the Redmi 8A would be the perfect choice for you as it brings in a bigger battery, fast charging support, better camera and support for wireless FM Radio.