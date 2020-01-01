Snapchat to soon launch Bitmoji TV, a personalized cartoon show

One of the leading social media platform Snapchat is reportedly preparing to roll-out Bitmoji TV, a new addition to the numerous functions Bitmoji performs in the platform. The feature, which is expected to start rolling out this year, is more or less like Bitmoji Stories in video format.

Bitmoji TV will feature Bitmoji avatars going on regular adventure trips. More details like the duration of episodes and the frequency are not known yet. However, a Snap spokesperson told Techcrunch that “Bitmoji TV isn’t available in your network yet, but stay tuned for the global premiere soon!” The landing page mentions that the feature is going live in February 2020.

Along with this, the company has also announced a new feature named ‘Snapchat Cameo’ which lets you take a selfie and insert your face to create short funny videos. Also, the company recently allowed users to mix and match tops and bottoms to suit your style.

After Snapchat acquired Canada-based Bitstrips in 2016, the Bitmoji has become a noteworthy characteristic of the social media platform. Snapchat has been introducing new features all these years to stand out from the crowd and Bitmoji TV is yet another take on its attempt.

