ProtonCalendar is an encrypted calendar service from ProtonMail

ProtonMail, which is known for offering an encrypted email service, has now announced the launch of another privacy-focused alternative to Google service — ProtonCalendar, an encrypted calendar.

The company’s primary offering, ProtonMail, is a more secure alternative to products like Google’s Gmail. Now, the company which was started by CERN researchers has begun to branch out further. Prior to offering this new calendar service, the company offered encrypted contacts through its mobile app and a free VPN service.

Named ProtonCalendar uses end-to-end encryption to keep your data private, with no third parties including ProtonMail able to see your events. It has the standard calendar features you would expect, such as the ability to create and delete events, to set reminders and to have events repeat daily, weekly or monthly.

The calendar is available online, however the company had added that it’ll launch dedicated iOS and Android apps next year. The web version is currently in beta mode, but it will be available to all users, including free users, once it leaves beta.

The company says that it is also working on a secure cloud file storage service called ProtonDrive which should be launched pretty soon. For now, paid ProtonMail users can access the calendar by logging in to the Beta site (link).