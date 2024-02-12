Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest Redmi branded TWS earbuds in the midrange segment, the Redmi Buds 5 is the company’s 5th gen wireless earbuds featuring a 46dB Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 38 hours of music playback, 12.4mm titanium drives, dual device pairing, dual-mic with AI Voice Assistant, and more.

The Redmi Buds 5 is the successor to the Redmi Buds 4 with enhanced 45dB ANC compared to 35dB in the predecessor, plus larger 12.4mm titanium drives (vs. 10mm dynamic drivers), and longer 38 hours of music playback with fast charging via USB Type-C port compared to 30 hours on the Redmi Buds 4.

The Redmi Buds 5 includes an ergonomic in-ear IP54 dust and splash-resistant design with glossy nano-coated decorative strips and comes in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black colors. Other features include dual device pairing, different sound modes for different moods, and dual-mic with AI Voice Assistant. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and can be customized via the Xiaomi Headphones App.

The Redmi Buds 5 offers up to 38 hours of music playback with earbuds + case, each earbud offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC and 8 hours with ANC. Furthermore, it supports Type-C fast charging, a quick 5 minutes of charging can provide up to 2 hours of music playback as well as 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 4 hours of music playback.

The Redmi Buds 5 is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available from 20th February 2024 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and other online and offline retail stores.

