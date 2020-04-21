Xiaomi Redmi K30i smartphone could get launched this month

After launching Redmi K30, K30 Pro, and K30 Pro Zoom, the company is now gearing up to launch yet another variant in the lineup, dubbed as Redmi K30i. The smartphone is expected to be a “lite” version of the K30 5G.

If the reports coming from China are to be believed, then Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30i smartphone by the end of this month and will be promoting the same for a couple of months after its official launch.

There are also rumors making rounds that the company could discontinue the Redmi K30 4G variant in favor of the upcoming K30i model. If that turns out to be true, then all the models of the phone will feature 5G connectivity support.

As per the reports, the smartphone will come with a 48 MP primary camera, replacing the 48 MP sensor of the Redmi K30 5G model. The company could also ditch Snapdragon processor and could opt for MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC to bring down the phone’s cost to 1,799 yuan (~$245).

