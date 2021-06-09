After the launch of the Redmi Note 10 Series in India, Xiaomi also added another variant of the Redmi Note 10 and it’s the Redmi Note 10S with 64 MP camera and 6 GB RAM variant. The Redmi Note 10S features the MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box with several useful features, take a look at some handy Redmi Note 10S tricks, tips, quick shortcuts, and hidden features.

Top Redmi Note 10S Tricks, Tips, Quick Shortcuts, & Features

1) Make Use Of Dark Mode

Dark Mode has been widely used these days and it’s available in several smartphones with custom interfaces, but, with the newer Android versions, the dark mode is now natively built-in and works system-wide.

The Redmi Note 10S offers an AMOLED screen and the Dark Mode allows you to save battery life with AMOLED displays as well as helps you to prevent Eye Strain. Using Dark Mode changes your overall device theme to dark colors with all the apps.

This can be among the useful Redmi Note 10S tricks. To enable Dark Mode on Redmi Note 10S, follow these steps.

Head to Settings -> Display -> Dark Mode

Turn on the Dark Mode slider.

2) Take Screenshots With Three Fingers

If you think the easiest way to take screenshots is the usual power button and the volume down button, this three-finger gesture might be the easiest option available right now for your Redmi Note 10S, it takes just three fingers that you have to swipe on the screen downwards, taking screenshots isn’t as easy as the three-finger gesture, use your three fingers to take screenshots.

This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Gesture Shortcuts -> Take a screenshot .

Turn on the Slide three fingers down slider.

3) Enable App Drawer

Tried finding apps on the homescreen? Why not use a menu that lets you search apps more quickly? Most newer and recent MIUI interfaces don’t provide an App Drawer interface by default, you have all the apps and games shortcuts on the Homescreen and it’s a task when you have several installed apps and you want to find a particular one. Yet this can be customized by putting everything in the App Drawer and keeping your homescreen clean. All you have to do is just push a button and everything will be organized on its own.

Those of you who have a habit of using the phones with an App Drawer can enable it with this simple trick. Earlier, the apps that you download and install are shown on the Homescreen, but, when you choose to keep the App Drawer, you will see all the apps in the drawer whilst seeing shortcuts on the homescreen.

To enable App Drawer on Redmi Note 10S, follow these steps

Head to Settings -> Home Screen -> Home Screen .

Select the With App drawer option and hit the back button to save your changes.

Now go back to the homescreen and access the app drawer by swiping on the screen towards the upside.

4) Launch Dual Apps Of The Same Kind

Running two WhatsApp is possible on the Redmi Note 10S, all it takes is a cloned WhatsApp to be created using a built-in feature called Dual Apps, this is also among the useful Redmi Note 10S tricks. Running two accounts on the same app is possible and can be useful if you want to keep a different app on the same phone for different purposes.

The dual apps feature allows you to run two apps of the same type at the same time with two different accounts. This feature clones the app that you choose so that you can enjoy the same app with another account without hindering the original app, be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or whatsoever.

To run dual apps, go to Settings -> Apps -> Dual apps and choose the apps you want to clone.

5) Lock Apps With Your Fingerprints

The Redmi Note 10S offers a fingerprint scanner and it can be used to lock the phone’s screen, however, it can also be used to lock individual apps for your smartphone’s security. If someone tries to access any app on your smartphone, a fingerprint authentication will show up to unlock the app.

To start with it, you have to initially set up the fingerprint scanner if you haven’t done it yet, and then you can proceed to lock apps with fingerprints.

Head to the Security app on the homescreen or Settings -> Security and choose App Lock.

Select the apps you want to lock with the fingerprint scanner. just put your finger on the scanner to unlock it the next time you open a locked app.

6) Customize The Control Centre [MIUI 12]

This can be one of the useful Redmi Note 10S tricks you can try. The new MIUI 12 has a lot of customizations and one of them is to change the notification panel shortcuts, you can easily change the shortcuts as you like. It’s called the Control Center that holds all the important shortcuts that are used in your daily routine.

The Control Centre offers you quick access to shortcuts like WiFi, Bluetooth, Screen Recorder, Dark Mode, and many more, and if you want to add your own shortcut from the available list, here’s what you can do.

Swipe down from the left side of your screen to bring up Control Centre .

Press on the Edit Icon from the top to add or remove toggles as per your needs.

7) Check Real-Time Internet Speed

For those who want to know the actual speed of the internet while downloading files or streaming videos, the Redmi Note 10S shows you the real-time internet speed in the status bar for Wi-Fi as well as Mobile Data.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Control Centre & Notification Shade

Turn on the Show Connection Speed slider.

Check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator.

8) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

The Redmi Note 10S offers a quick switch that adds a percentage next to the battery icon. As we know, many Android smartphones don’t show you the battery percentage in the notification bar, rather just an icon with an animated battery icon that doesn’t give you an idea of the actual battery remaining. This will let you know the battery percentage right in the status bar.

To view the battery percentage, here’s what you can do.

Simply head to the Settings -> Notifications & status bar and enable the battery percentage slider.

Want more awesome stuff? Take a look at the Windows, Android, iPhone, and Mac tutorials and guides.

For more updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube