Xiaomi has launched the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India alongside the REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G, as part of the REDMI Note 15 Pro Series. Positioned as the most premium offering in the lineup, the smartphone focuses on ultra-high-resolution imaging, flagship-grade durability, fast charging, and AI-powered features, while retaining aggressive pricing for the segment. Key highlights include a 200 MP AI camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 6,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K protection, and more.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a large 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1,280 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, 12-bit color depth, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and 3,840 Hz PWM dimming for enhanced eye comfort. Protection is handled by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. For audio, the device features dual stereo speakers with up to 400% volume boost, along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support for an immersive multimedia experience

On the design front, the phone adopts a premium glass-and-fiberglass construction with ultra-slim bezels. It is available in Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black color options. The device also carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering resistance against dust, high-pressure water jets, and prolonged submersion up to 2 meters for 24 hours. Xiaomi has also included AI-powered Wet Touch 2.0 to ensure accurate touch response even with wet hands

200 MP Ultimate-Clarity Imaging

The highlight of the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is its new 200 MP main camera, based on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor with OIS and 16-in-1 pixel binning. The camera supports 2x and 4x in-sensor zoom, delivering optical-level detail across multiple focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 92mm. It is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi has integrated advanced imaging software features such as triple-focal-length DAG HDR, Dynamic Shots 2.0, and the AI Creativity Assistant. These tools enable object removal, motion effects, enhanced portraits, and direct social media sharing. Video recording goes up to 4K, with improved clarity and stabilization backed by AI processing

Powering the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform, built on a 4nm process. The chipset is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, available in 8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, and 12 GB + 512 GB variants. To maintain sustained performance, Xiaomi has introduced the IceLoop cooling system for the first time in the REDMI Note series, featuring a large stainless-steel loop pump designed to deliver higher heat transfer efficiency during gaming and heavy multitasking.

The phone runs Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and comes with a wide range of AI features under Xiaomi HyperAI, along with Google Gemini and Circle to Search support. It also introduces Xiaomi Offline Communication, enabling short-range voice communication without cellular coverage, and Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner for improved signal stability

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge fast charging, capable of delivering a full charge in around 40 minutes under optimal conditions. It also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing the phone to power other devices. Xiaomi claims the battery can retain up to 80% capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, translating to roughly six years of typical usage.

The price for the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹43,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-order starting 3rd February 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd February 2026 (pre-order) on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores

3rd February 2026 (pre-order) on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and authorized retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards

