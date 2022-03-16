Xiaomi India has launched its Redmi branded smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Series. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is an affordable smartwatch priced at ₹4,999 and features a 1.55-inch touchscreen, standalone GPS, 24-hour heart rate tracking, SpO2 measuring, 100+ fitness modes, water-resistant design, and more. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

Display: 1.55-inch (3.94 cm) TFT touch display, 320 x 360 pixels resolution

Software : Proprietary, Xiaomi Wear app

Protection: Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou

Features: 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Continuous Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, 100+ workout modes, 120+ Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

OS Compatibility: Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Battery & Charging: 262 mAh, 10 days battery runtime (typical), USB Magnetic charger

Dimensions: 41.2 mm x 35.3 mm x 10.7 mm

Weight: 35g (with strap)

Price: ₹4,999

Availability: From 15th March 2022 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other retail outlets.

The primary feature of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite that we can see here is its dedicated GPS which aids in more precise position tracking. There’s a built-in GNSS chipset supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS. The smartwatch supports all the typical fitness perks, it monitors your heart rate 24 hours and continuously tracks your Blood Oxygen (SpO2).

The front side has a 1.55-inch (3.94 cm) HD Edge square TFT display with a screen resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. It has a 5ATM water-resistant design which means you can take it to the pool. You can even wear it while using any of the 10 water sports modes on the watch.

The design has a matte finishing with silicone straps that looks great. appears to be of good quality. You will find one button on the right side to interact with the watch while you see two sensors at the back, a heart rate sensor, and a SpO2 sensor alongside the charging pins with a USB magnetic charger that sticks in.

You can remove the straps easily by pressing the buttons given at the back where they connect and you can change them to your liking. The smartwatch comes in three variants with Blue Dragon, Midnight Black, and Ivory Crème, and comes in Olive Rush and Pink Punch extra colored straps.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE for connectivity, to pair the smartwatch, you need the Xiaomi Wear app installed on your smartphone and follow the pairing instructions.

It offers a 262 mAh battery that lasts about 10 days under typical usage mode and 5 days under heavy usage mode as per Xiaomi India. It can be charged via the provided USB magnetic charger.

The smartwatch uses proprietary software that comes with built-in features along with 120+ watch faces that you can use to customize the homescreen. You can also choose your own image from the gallery to set the watch face. You will also find 100+ workout modes with 17 professional modes including HIIT and Yoga.

The PPG heart-rate sensor tracks your heart rate 24 hours a day and sends alerts when an abnormal heart rate is detected. The SpO2 measurement works continuously even while you sleep. The watch also comes with 24 hours sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and Women’s health tracking. It helps track your menstrual health with predictive reminders for your period cycles.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite appears to be an affordable smartwatch with a bunch of features and fitness perks. The price for the smartwatch starts at ₹4,999 and is available on Amazon India, you can grab some ongoing offers there.