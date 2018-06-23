Redmi Y2 starts receiving MIUI 9.5.14 update with bug fixes and system stability improvements

Redmi Y2 is a recently released budget offering from Xiaomi. This device is focused on the selfie game and sports a 16MP selfie shooter with a Selfie Flash. Redmi Y2 was released with MIUI 9.5, running on the top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Recently, the device has received MIUI 9.5.14 update for certain users in India.

It was announced in the MIUI forum post that the update has been pushed out to random Redmi Y2 users. Xiaomi also said that this update is available through OTA’s only. So, you won’t be able to download it as a downloadable ROM and flash it. You can go to Settings➝System Updates or the pre-installed Updater app to check for the OTA.

It is not clear when this update would be rolling out to all the users. But, it has been confirmed through the forum post that this update would release to all users if the Beta Stable build performs well on the Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi hasn’t provided any changelogs for this update yet, but one of the forum member has posted a screenshot of the changelog. The screenshot uploaded by the member confirms that the update is sized at 1.3GB and it includes various bug fixes as well as improves overall system stability.

If you haven’t received this update, then you’ll have to wait until it starts rolling out to everyone. And if you’ve already received a notification for the update, then download and install it as soon as possible. But if you skip it, then you’ll get the update only after its public release. Also, if you failed to get the beta stable OTA update, chances are that they might be discontinued or suspended due to the bugs found. So, if you don’t want to deal with the bugs, then you must wait for Stable public release.

