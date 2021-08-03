RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops launched in India; price starts at ₹41,999

As promised, Xiaomi has today officially launched RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition in India, marking the debut of Redmi-branded laptops in the country. The company debuted the laptop lineup in the Indian market with Mi-branded laptops last year and is now expanded the series with Redmi notebooks.

The laptops have a polycarbonate body with a brushed metal look and feature a full-size keyboard with a scissor mechanism. The keyboard offers 1.5mm key travel and the devices also have a 100cm² trackpad.

Both the devices come with a 15.6-inch Full HD display offering 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. They are powered by Intel’s 11th generation processors. The RedmiBook Pro 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5-11300H processor with Intel Iris X-E graphics while the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is powered by the Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor.

As for the memory configuration, both of them pack 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM. There’s 256GB storage for the e-Learning Edition while the Pro model packs 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage.

While the laptops are running the Windows 10 Home operating system, the company has promised upgrade compatibility to the upcoming Windows 11 OS. The laptops also come pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019.

The devices come powered by a 46Wh battery with 65W fast charging and are claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life. The company also claims 50 percent charge in 33 minutes and 80 percent charge within 53 minutes.

The RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition come in a single color option — Charcoal Grey. The RedmiBook Pro is priced at ₹49,999 while the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition costs ₹41,999 for the 256 GB version and ₹44,999 for the 512 GB version. These devices will be available for purchase from 6th August via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across India.

RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920 × 1080 pixels resolution

15.6-inch FHD display with 1920 × 1080 pixels resolution CPU: RedmiBook Pro – 3.4GHz Intel Core i5-11300H processor; RedmiBook e-Learning Edition – 3GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4

RedmiBook Pro – 3.4GHz Intel Core i5-11300H processor; RedmiBook e-Learning Edition – 3GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 GPU: RedmiBook Pro – Intel Iris X-E; RedmiBook e-Learning Edition – Intel UHD

RedmiBook Pro – Intel Iris X-E; RedmiBook e-Learning Edition – Intel UHD RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM Storage: 256 GB (RedmiBook e-Learning Edition); 512 GB (RedmiBook Pro)

256 GB (RedmiBook e-Learning Edition); 512 GB (RedmiBook Pro) Software: Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019

Windows 10 Home, upgradable to Windows 11; MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019 Others: 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x 2W speakers, DTS audio, 720p webcam, full-size keyboard, 1.5mm key travel, 100cm² trackpad

3.5mm headphone jack, 2x 2W speakers, DTS audio, 720p webcam, full-size keyboard, 1.5mm key travel, 100cm² trackpad Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.2 Gen1 x 2, HDMI x 1, Ethernet port, SD card reader

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.2 Gen1 x 2, HDMI x 1, Ethernet port, SD card reader Weight: 1.8kg

1.8kg Battery: 46Wh battery with 65W fast charging

