Reliance Jio ₹149 prepaid plan updated; Here’s what has changed

Reliance Jio has a total of 12 prepaid plans which start from as a low as ₹19 with a validity of one day to all the way up to ₹9999 for 390 days. Except the ₹19, ₹49 and ₹149 plans, all other plans come with unlimited Internet, which means if you are on any of these three plans and exhaust the data, you would have to recharge again to be able to use Internet. However, the ₹149 plan, which offers 2 GB 4G data valid for 28 days, has now been updated by Reliance Jio.

Until now, Reliance Jio offered 2 GB 4G data with unlimited voice calls and 300 free SMS under the ₹149 plan for 28 days. However, the company has revised this plan, and now, it’s offering unlimited Internet. So now, if you exhaust the 2 GB 4G data, you will still be able to use Internet.

However, the downside is that the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps after the exhaustion of 2 GB data. Well, this speed is half of what you are offered on other plans that come with unlimited Internet. So yes, even if the speed is so low, you are still technically offered unlimited Internet. Something is better than nothing. Isn’t it?

Having said that, if your data consumption is high, you can go for the ₹309 plan which offers unlimited data with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day along with unlimited voice calls and SMS for 56 days. If you want more, you can go for the ₹509 plan which comes with the same benefits, except that the FUP is increased from 1 GB 4G data per day to 2 GB 4G data per day.

Are you a Reliance Jio user? Which plan are you currently subscribed to?