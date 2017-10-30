A month ago, the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went on sale in India. Both these iPhones are available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital outlets, Jio.com and thousands of other offline retail stores. As usual, there were many offers for both these iPhones on Flipkart and Amazon India. However, Reliance Jio also announced some attractive offers which also included the 799 plan. This plan was available exclusively for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users, but now, it has been made available for all the Jio customers.

The Reliance Jio 799 plan was only available for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but, it has now been listed on Jio’s website as it has been made available to other Jio customers as well. This plan is priced at ₹799 and is available for both prepaid and postpaid users.

For ₹799, prepaid users will get unlimited local and STD voice calls, unlimited SMS and unlimited data (with FUP of 3 GB 4G data per day) for 28 days which translates to a total of 84 GB of 4G data.

Postpaid users, on the other hand, get a total of 90 GB 4G data as it has a validity of one billing cycle (which is 30 days). Other benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls and unlimited SMS are available as well. However, postpaid users will have to pay a sum of ₹950 as a security deposit.

Having said that, this ₹799 plan is currently only listed on Jio’s website and cannot be found on the MyJio app, hence, if you are interested in it, you will have to recharge from Jio’s website.

Are you a Jio user? Which plan are you currently subscribed to?