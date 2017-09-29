More than two weeks ago, on September 12, Apple unveiled three new iPhones – the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. While the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are more of an iterative upgrades, the iPhone X is the one which many are drooling over. It’s been launched by Apple to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the first iPhone. However, there’s still more than a month’s time before it goes on sale. But, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are already available for purchase in many countries, and today, they have been launched in India together with Reliance Jio at an event in Mumbai.

There aren’t many differences between the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both of them are powered by the A11 Bionic Chip and run iOS 11. They also have the Touch ID home button that’s removed from iPhone X, and, both of them are offered in 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 8 is priced at ₹64,000 whereas the 256 GB variant is priced at ₹77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB variant carries a price tag of ₹73,000, whereas, the 256 GB variant sets you back by ₹86,000. Having said that, there are many launch offers that you can take advantage of to save some money.

Both these iPhones are available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India, Jio.com, Reliance Digital outlets and thousands of other offline retail stores. Let’s take a look at all the available offers on both these iPhones.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Offers on Flipkart

Extra 5% off if purchased using Axis Bank Credit Cards

Exchange discount of up to ₹23,000

Cashback of ₹10,000 if purchased using Citi Bank Credit Card or Citi World Debit Card (valid only for today)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Offers on Amazon India

Exchange discount of up to ₹16,500 on 64 GB variants

Exchange discount of up to ₹12,100 on 256 GB variants

Cashback of ₹10,000 if purchased using Citi Bank Credit Card or Citi World Debit Card (valid only for today)

70% buyback via Reliance Jio after 12 months

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Offers on Reliance Jio

Cashback of ₹10,000 if purchased using Citi Bank Credit Card or Citi World Debit Card (valid only for today)

70% buyback after 12 months

₹799 prepaid plan with 12 month contract: 3 GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMS, Jio Apps subscription worth ₹1250, validity of 28 days

₹799 postpaid plan with 12 month contract: 3 GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMS, Jio Apps subscription worth ₹1250, validity of one billing cycle

So, are you buying the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Or are you going to wait for the iPhone X?