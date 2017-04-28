Reliance Jio introduces new postpaid plans

Even as Reliance Jio has started charging for its data services, majority of its users have been prepaid subscribers. Now the company has launched exciting postpaid plans to drive up customers.

Reliance Jio has introduced new postpaid plans for its subscribers. Being in early stages, there are currently only three postpaid plans available. The plans, which start at Rs. 309, offer almost the same benefits as the prepaid plans. Moreover, all the postpaid plans offer unlimited voice calling to any network across the country.

The Reliance Jio postpaid with a monthly rental of Rs. 309 offers 90 GB free data for a period of three months with a daily cap of 1 GB. Similarly, the Rs. 509 postpaid plan offers 180 GB free data for a period of three months with a daily cap of 2 GB. The Rs. 999 postpaid plan offers 180 GB free data for three monthly but with no daily FUP limit.

The Reliance Jio prepaid plans start at Rs. 19 for one day and go all the way up to Rs. 9999 for 420 days. All the prepaid plans offer double data to the Jio Prime subscribers. All users however, get unlimited voice calling to any network across the country and unlimited access to the Jio suite of digital apps.