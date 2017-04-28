Reliance Jio updates prepaid plans

Alongside the newly launched postpaid plans, Reliance Jio has now updated the prepaid plans to cater to the 100 million subscribers.

Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid plans for its subscribers. The plans start at Rs. 19 for one day and go all the way up to Rs. 9999 for 420 days. The plans offer unlimited voice calling to any network across the country and unlimited access to the Jio suite of digital apps.

While the entry-level plans have a FUP limit, the plans above Rs. 999 offer unlimited download with no FUP limit. Users can avail unlimited internet post the FUP limit at reduced speeds of 128 Kbps.

