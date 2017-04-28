Smartron to launch of Sachin Tendulkar branded smartphone on May 3

Sachin Tendulkar is revered as the God of cricket and is a popular figure amongst the local youth. While there is a movie being released to celebrate the achievements of the popular cricket, Smartron seems to be gearing up to launch the SRT Phone.

Smartron, the Indian company known for the t.phone, has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled on May 3. While the invite mentioned no details, it said “srt.phone coming soon”. We firmly believe that the handset would be a Sachin Tendulkar branded smartphone.

As of now the details about the SRT Phone are very bleak. However, we expect that handset to have decent specs with a pricing that would appeal to the masses. We also expect that the handset would be customized to carry Sachin Tendulkar branding.

As a run-up to the launch event, Smartron had announced a social media campaign on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday. Users had to write up to Sachin Tendulkar with the hashtag #MyWishToMeetSachin. The top five entries would get a chance to meet the cricket legend at the time of the launch.