Keeping up with the growing demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, Zen Mobile has now launched the Zen Admire Metal in India.

Zen Mobile has announced the launch of the Zen Admire Metal, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone offering with a full metal unibody design and 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Zen Admire Metal has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Zen Admire Metal, Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, “Zen Mobile is constantly working to bring pocket-friendly yet feature-rich devices. We are confident that Admire Metal will appeal to our tech-savvy users in big cities as well in the tier II markets and beyond. Smartphones will play a key role in helping India become a digital economy and we are well positioned to play a strong role in connecting India. At Zen mobile, we continue to innovate and offer devices with a perfect combination of high end features and a fast 4G experience. In FY 17-18, we will be focusing heavily on product research and development with an aim to offer technologically-advanced VoLTE devices at most affordable price to Indian consumers.”

Zen Admire Metal specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2500 mAh battery

Zen Admire Metal Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 5749. The phone is available in Champagne Gold and Metallic Grey colour options.