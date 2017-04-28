BSNL increases minimum download speed to 4 Mbps for broadband plans

A few weeks back we reported that state-owned BSNL is planning on upgrading the minimum broadband to 4 Mbps, now the service provider has officially announced the upgradation.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the upgradation of the minimum download speed for all its broadband plans across the country. The announcement, which would come into effect from May 1, 2017, would effectively double the minimum broadband speed from 2 Mbps to 4 Mbps. Post the FUP limit, speed would be reduced to 1 Mbps.

Additionally, BSNL has also revised the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit for many plans above Rs. 999. Plans below Rs. 999 would continue to offer the same FUP limit as mentioned in the plan currently. Other benefits including free calling remain unchanged.

While almost all the BSNL broadband plans have been revised to 4 Mbps, the recently launched Experience 249 and Experience 499 plans have been excluded from the upgradation and would continue to offer the existing speeds as mentioned in the plan.