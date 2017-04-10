BSNL

BSNL may increase minimum download speed to 4 Mbps for broadband plans

By Jonathan Pereira
Recently BSNL has been effectively competing with private telecom operators including Reliance Jio. Similarly, in the broadband domain, after launching the Unlimited 249 plan, the state-run operator may be considering raising the minimum download speed to 4 Mbps.

In an attempt to keep up with the advancement in the sector and to appease its customers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is apparently planning to double the minimum broadband speed. Should this indeed come true, the service provider may start offering broadband plans with minimum 4 Mbps download speed.

However, the 4 Mbps speed would be available based on the FUP limit applicable to the plan. Which means, the speed would drop to 1 Mbps after the FUP limit is crossed. Two years back, the company had revised its plans to offer minimum 2 Mbps speed as against the earlier mere 512 Kbps. The operator then revised the post FUP speed to 1 Mbps. We are awaiting an official announcement regarding the decision.

6 Comments on "BSNL may increase minimum download speed to 4 Mbps for broadband plans"

Rahul Kashyap

very good news for BSNL users.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 52 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

awesome!! high speed internet from BSNL!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 25 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

The giant finally awakes!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 58 minutes ago
Eub Tani

Good News for BSNL users..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 57 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Good news , Bsnl needs to do it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 22 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Really nice move! Appreciate it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 27 minutes ago
