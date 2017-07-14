Did Samsung accidentally reveal the Galaxy Note8 design?

The Galaxy Note8 which is set to go official in August, just had its design revealed by Samsung’s chip department, Exynos. Whether this was a goof up or just clever marketing is up to you to decide. But Samsung still not having removed the image from the Tweet speaks volumes of the intention.

Anyways the image was actually meant to tease the next-gen Exynos 9 chip. But it included an image of a rectangular body phone. Now, anyone who has seen the Galaxy S8 could say the phone is some new model. In itself, the image doesn’t give much away. Except for the beautiful screen. The screen pushes the Infinity Display concept even further by minimizing the top and bottom bezels even more. But this was to be expected. Even the curved edges are more pronounced. The device seems to be just a generic shell as it doesn’t have any buttons. We should also be open to the idea that this design possibly could not be the final product itself. But in all likelihood, the phablet could be very similar to what we see.

The phablet is expected to boast the latest and greatest in smartphones you can imagine. The Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM at least, 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Display, dual cameras at the back. The handset was spotted recently on an HTML5Test database running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will also be the most expensive Note ever with prices north of $1000.

With regards to launch, fresh reports state it will be as early as August 23 in New York at the Galaxy Note Unpacked 2017 event.

