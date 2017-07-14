Leak shows physical design and specs of Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone

Reliance Jio is set to make another splash in the telecom with the debut of its own 4G VoLTE feature phone. This time rivalries will be in place at the grass root level of the consumer market. The company is in advanced stages of development of its Lyf branded feature phone as rumors say.

Today we have some images that give us a good look at the device. Along with it, specs of the alleged device are also exposed. Looking at the front side of the phone it is to be sold under the Lyf brand which is in line with previous rumors. Jio doesn’t want to do anything out of the blue with the design here. Instead, it sticks to tradition. The front has a 2.4-inch screen and a keypad and some dedicated function keys like a flashlight. At the back is a speaker grill and a camera cut out. obviously, the phone is made up of plastic. The camera is a 2 MP sensor.

We did have some idea about the specs of the phone but here are some more details. The candy bar phone will have 512 MB of RAM with 4 GB of dedicated storage. It will also come with a micro SD card slot compatible with up to 128 GB of ROM. As regards the processor, there is no specific info but we can guess it to be a Spreadtrum processor. Of course, this is not confirmed.

The phone has some new tricks up its sleeve as it will be running apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Credits to Reliance Jio for trying this out. But good luck watching something on that huge 4k screen. It’s also said to come with video calling GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 and even Wi-Fi. All this is quite unnatural for a feature phone. But wait till you hear this one. It will also have a voice assistant with support for Indian languages. I, for once am dying to try this one out. For now we will have to make do with this video below.

The new device will support dual SIMs and run on KAI OS based on FireFox OS. This particular OS does have a dedicated store and WhatsApp and Facebook apps can be installed on the phone via the store.

As for the price, previous reports have said it will be around the Rs. 500 mark. Expect it to come with some promotional offers included with the device.

Rumored Specifications Reliance Jio Lyf 4G VoLTE feature phone

CPU: Spreadtrum processor

Spreadtrum processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB Operating System: KAI OS

KAI OS Display: 2.4-inch

2.4-inch Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: VGA

VGA Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1+ BLE,

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1+ BLE, Colors: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh removable

Source