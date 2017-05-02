Samsung Bixby Digital Voice Assistant launched in Korea

Samsung is busy rolling out the flagship Galaxy S8 series globally. At the launch, the company highlighted on the Bixby Assistant. Now the company has launched the Bixby Voice Assistant for the flagship smartphones.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Bixby Voice Assistant for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. The company revealed that the Bixby Voice Assistant would currently be available in Korean only but would get support for US English soon.

The Bixby Voice Assistant can be accessed by pressing the dedicated Bixby button present on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. The digital assistant can be used with Samsung apps like Samsung Health, Samsung Internet, Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Camera, Phone, Contacts and Clock.

The Bixby Voice Assistant can also be used to change settings, sort photos and bookmark webpages using voice commands. Samsung claims that the Voice Assistant can learn how to recognize the way millions of users speak and can be used to perform over 3000 tasks.