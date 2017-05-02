Sony Xperia X Ultra with 6.45 inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio surfaces
Even while Sony has been witnessing some instability in the global smartphone markets, seeing the response to its large-sized phablet devices, Sony seems to be working on another flagship offering – the Sony Xperia X Ultra.
The early renders of the upcoming flagship Sony Xperia X Ultra have surfaced. The renders reveal a surprisingly tall display, possible taller than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6. Sources claim that the display would measure 6.45 inches and could have aspect ratio of 21:9. The company apparently intends on marketing the handset for its ‘Ultra Wide’ screen.
The source also reveals that the Sony Xperia X Ultra would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 19 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 13 MP camera. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2017.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Sony Xperia X Ultra with 6.45 inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio surfaces"
Spec wise doesn’t sound like a flagship, SD 660, really!
21:9 weired aspect ratio but sure looks cool and with the all new specs like SD660, 19MP cam and 4GB RAM, it’s a great improvement over the 4 year old Xperia Z ultra!!