Sony Xperia X Ultra with 6.45 inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio surfaces

Even while Sony has been witnessing some instability in the global smartphone markets, seeing the response to its large-sized phablet devices, Sony seems to be working on another flagship offering – the Sony Xperia X Ultra.

The early renders of the upcoming flagship Sony Xperia X Ultra have surfaced. The renders reveal a surprisingly tall display, possible taller than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6. Sources claim that the display would measure 6.45 inches and could have aspect ratio of 21:9. The company apparently intends on marketing the handset for its ‘Ultra Wide’ screen.

The source also reveals that the Sony Xperia X Ultra would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 19 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 13 MP camera. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2017.

Via