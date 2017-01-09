Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) and A5 (2016) show up on GFXBench with Android Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016) and Galaxy A5 (2016) which were launched with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box may soon get a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat. The reason for saying so is that both these devices have been spotted on GFXBench running Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Galaxy A3 (2016) with model number SM-A310 and the Galaxy A5 (2016) with model number SM-A510x surfaced on GFXBench’s database running Android 7.0 Nougat. Both these smartphones are running Samsung’s version of Android Nougat.

While Samsung hasn’t made any official announcement yet regarding the update for the Galaxy A series smartphones of 2016, we expect to hear from them soon after they are done testing Android Nougat on Galaxy A3 (2016) and A5 (2016).

Also, while there’s information on the release of Nougat for Galaxy A3 (2016) and A5 (2016), Samsung has said that it will release the Nougat update for its flagship devices, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, by the end of this month. Well, we don’t expect other Samsung devices to receive the Nougat update before the flagships so it would be safe to say that Samsung will most likely release the Nougat update for the Galaxy A3 (2016) and A5 (2016) some time next month.

Source 1, 2 | Via