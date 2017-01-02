Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones announced
Keeping in mind the upcoming CES 2017 expo, Samsung has now announced its next generation Galaxy A series.
Samsung has announced the launch of the next generation Galaxy A (2017) series which includes the Galaxy A3, the Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A7. All the smartphones flaunt a metal body with 3D glass back and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. Samsung has also added water and dust resistance to the handsets.
The Galaxy A3 has a 4.7 inch display, the Galaxy A5 has a 5.2 inch display and the Galaxy A7 has a 5.7 inch display. All the three smartphones are powered by the octa core Exynos processor and run on the Android Marshmallow version. The handsets also sport a USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE support. The devices would be display at the CES 2017.
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) specs:
- 4.7 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.5 GHz octa core Exynos 7870 processor
- Mali-T830 GPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 2350 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) specs:
- 5.2 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Exynos 7880 processor
- Mali-T830 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 16 MP primary camera
- 16 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) specs:
- 5.7 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Exynos 7880 processor
- Mali-T830 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 16 MP primary camera
- 16 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 3600 mAh battery