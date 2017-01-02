Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) smartphones announced

Keeping in mind the upcoming CES 2017 expo, Samsung has now announced its next generation Galaxy A series.

Samsung has announced the launch of the next generation Galaxy A (2017) series which includes the Galaxy A3, the Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A7. All the smartphones flaunt a metal body with 3D glass back and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. Samsung has also added water and dust resistance to the handsets.

The Galaxy A3 has a 4.7 inch display, the Galaxy A5 has a 5.2 inch display and the Galaxy A7 has a 5.7 inch display. All the three smartphones are powered by the octa core Exynos processor and run on the Android Marshmallow version. The handsets also sport a USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE support. The devices would be display at the CES 2017.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) specs:

4.7 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Exynos 7870 processor

Mali-T830 GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2350 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) specs:

5.2 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Exynos 7880 processor

Mali-T830 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) specs:

5.7 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Exynos 7880 processor

Mali-T830 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3600 mAh battery