Samsung Galaxy A40 gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Samsung has officially launched two smartphones under its new A-series — Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. Now, another A-series smartphone has been making rounds — Galaxy A40. After getting certified by Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance, the smartphone has now been spotted on FCC website. This indicates that the official launch of Samsung Galaxy A40 is not far away.

The FCC filing of the Galaxy A40 reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5.7-inch display, which seems a bit strange given that the entry-level Galaxy A10 features a 6.2-inch display. However, the company could be focusing on those who want a phone that offers comfortable one-hand usage.

Just like the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, the smartphone could feature the Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch for housing the front-facing camera sensor. As revealed by the FCC filing, the Samsung Galaxy A40 will support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, and ANT+ in terms of connectivity options.

If the rumors are to be believed then the Galaxy A40 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset — the same chipset that powers the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone. It will come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the software, we expect the smartphone to run Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom user interface on top. No more details are available at this time but reports indicate that the phone could go official in Europe soon for €249.

