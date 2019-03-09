Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 5G Wallpapers

A few weeks ago, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S10 lineup of flagship smartphones at its ‘Unpacked’ event — Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G. All four models feature a punch-hold type Infinity-O display that houses the front-facing camera.

We have already compiled a list of wallpapers for the Galaxy S10 and S10e which comes with a single punch-hole for the front camera. Now, here are the wallpapers for the Galaxy S10+ and S10 5G which blend both the cut-out hole in such a way that you won’t even notice it.

Click on the images below to download the wallpaper.

The Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G both feature Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 19:9 and HDR10+ support. While the S10+ has a 6.4-inch display while the S10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display. Both devices come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

They are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9820 octa-core chipset. The S10+ comes with 8/12 GB RAM while the S10 5G comes with 8 GB RAM. As for the internal storage, the S10+ is offered in 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB models while the S10 5G has 256 GB storage.

Both smartphones feature a 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP camera setup on the back side while on the front side, the devices feature a 10 MP sensor and an 8 MP 3D depth camera sensor. The handsets run Android 9 Pie based One UI interface. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is powered by a 4000 mAh battery while the S10 5G has 4500 mAh battery — both supporting fast charging and wireless charging.

Detailed specifications of both the smartphones — Galaxy S10+ and S10 5G are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core processor

8 GB and 12 GB GPU: Mali-G76 MP12

Mali-G76 MP12 Operating System: One UI based on Android 9 Pie

One UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash

10 MP + 8 MP RBG lens Internal Storage: 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB

128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C Other: Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button

Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White

Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White Battery: 4100 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855

Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505ppi

6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505ppi Rear Camera: 12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash

10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB SIM: Single

Single Connectivity: 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C

5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C Other: In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby

In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

These are some of the wallpapers that cleverly hides the notch if you are not a fan of that, and most of these are AMOLED friendly with lots of black area, helping you save that battery juice. If you have come across any other creative wallpapers for the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G, do let us know in the comments section below.