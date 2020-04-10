Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean to have Active Noise Cancellation and will be priced under $150

Samsung is reportedly all set to launch a new pair of true wireless earbuds which could get launched as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean or just Samsung Galaxy Bean. As you would have guessed, the naming represents the design of the earbuds, which is similar to the shape of a kidney bean.

Now, a new report has surfaced online which reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Bean will come with Active Noise Cancelation feature. It will be interesting to see how the South Korean giant manages to achieve this without silicone eartips. As for the battery life, it is said that the device could come with a battery life of around 11 hours on a single charge.

Further, the report goes on to suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Beans could be priced under $150, which if true, would be quite aggressive pricing given that the Apple AirPods Pro with ANC support are priced at $250.

Samsung is currently in the Engineering Validation Test phase for this design of Galaxy Beans, which means these are nowhere near being a finalised product. However, they are expected to get launched later this year and we expect them to go official along with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series.

