Google Pixel 4a retail box leak hints at imminent launch

Google was expected to launch its Pixel 4a smartphone at Google I/O 2020 in May but since the event has been cancelled, it remains to be seen how the device will go official. The company could hold a separate event for launching its hardware products that were planned for I/O 2020.

While the company is yet to officially confirm the launch schedule, it seems that the launch timeline for the Pixel 4a remains unchanged. An image of the upcoming Google Pixel 4a smartphone has been leaked online, which hints that the launch of the smartphone is imminent.

As per the reports, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers 60Hz refresh rate.

Leaks have revealed that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 10 operating system, the device will come with 3080 mAh battery.

The video shows the camera app in action for a moment, which comes with support for 4K video recording. However, more details about this is not yet known and it also remains to be seen if the camera setup is same as the Google Pixel 4.

Source