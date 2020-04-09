How to lock Netflix profile with a PIN code

Netflix allows users to have multiple profiles under a single account and if you are sharing your account with another household member or friends, there’s a possibility that they could use your profile to watch content, messing up the recommendations for you or see your watch history.

If you don’t want others to look into your profile, then the company has recently introduced a new feature that enables users to lock their profile with a PIN code. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use this new feature to secure profile.

How to lock your Netflix profile with a PIN code

Open Netflix.com on your web browser and log-in to your account

After logging in, go to the “Account” option from the top-right dropdown by hovering mouse on your profile picture

Scroll down to the ‘Profile and Parental Controls’ section on the ‘Account’ page

Now tap the tiny arrow next to the profile you want to set a PIN code for

From the options, select “Profile Lock” and click on ‘Change’ next to the option

You’ll now be asked for your login details and after entering that, it’ll let you set new PIN code

Set the 4-digit PIN code and also select the option “Require PIN to access profile”

That’s it. Your account is now secured with a PIN code.