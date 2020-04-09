How to lock Netflix profile with a PIN code
Netflix allows users to have multiple profiles under a single account and if you are sharing your account with another household member or friends, there’s a possibility that they could use your profile to watch content, messing up the recommendations for you or see your watch history.
If you don’t want others to look into your profile, then the company has recently introduced a new feature that enables users to lock their profile with a PIN code. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use this new feature to secure profile.
How to lock your Netflix profile with a PIN code
- Open Netflix.com on your web browser and log-in to your account
- After logging in, go to the “Account” option from the top-right dropdown by hovering mouse on your profile picture
- Scroll down to the ‘Profile and Parental Controls’ section on the ‘Account’ page
- Now tap the tiny arrow next to the profile you want to set a PIN code for
- From the options, select “Profile Lock” and click on ‘Change’ next to the option
- You’ll now be asked for your login details and after entering that, it’ll let you set new PIN code
- Set the 4-digit PIN code and also select the option “Require PIN to access profile”
- That’s it. Your account is now secured with a PIN code.
For those who are unaware, Netflix recently rolled out new parental control features for the platform and this PIN code feature for all the profiles is a new addition, as a part of the newly rolled out features, along with age-based filters, and more.