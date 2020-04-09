Top 10 Samsung Galaxy M31 Tips, Tricks, And Hidden Features You Need To Know

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is, no wonder, a great smartphone for its price, it’s a mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 14,999 and features a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, 64 MP quad cameras, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M31 runs on the One UI 2.0 operating system built over Android 10 and there are certainly some cool features that might come handy. Here are the top 10 Samsung Galaxy M31 Tips & Tricks as well as hidden features you should know.

1) Palm Swipe To Capture Screenshots

Capturing screenshots using the power key and the volume down key is by far the most common way. There are smartphones that offer you a gesture-based method for taking screenshots, however, the OneUI 2.0 has a unique feature that lets you take screenshots by swiping your palm on the screen.

To take screenshots using the Palm Swipe method, turn on the feature under the Settings -> Advanced features -> Motion and gestures -> Palm swipe to capture and hit the slider. This feature might be turned on by default.

2) Enter Dark Mode

The Dark mode is one of those essential features on a smartphone, it helps you to ease your eyes during the night or low ambient lights. The Dark mode turns your smartphone interface into a dark theme, the Samsung Galaxy M31 offers you a dark mode shortcut in the notification panel.

Swipe up the notification panel from the top and select the Dark mode shortcut or you can just get right into the Display settings and turn on the Dark mode slider.

3) Hide Albums In The Gallery

Have you ever thought of hiding the Albums in the Gallery? If you have photos and videos that you want to keep away from the prying eyes, you have the option to hide the Albums on the Samsung Galaxy M31.

So, to hide the Albums in the Gallery, you need to enter the Gallery app and tap the three dots on the top right corner, select Hide or unhide albums, choose the desired albums and you are done.

Now check the Gallery, you won’t be able to find the Albums that you have hidden. The next time someone opens the Gallery, the Albums won’t appear. Cool, isn’t it?

4) Recover Deleted Photos

Hiding the Ablums is great, but did you know the Samsung Galaxy M31 can also recover deleted photos and videos? If you are curious to know, you can simply bring back a photo or a video you’ve accidentally or purposely deleted by a nifty feature inside the Gallery.

The Gallery app offers you a Recycle bin that will keep the deleted files when you accidentally delete them. Tap the three dots in the Gallery app on the top right corner and select the Recycle Bin. Once you turn on the Recycle bin, you will find all the deleted media here and you can choose which to restore and which to completely delete.

5) Click Photos Using Palm Capture

There are several users who find it difficult to capture a photo using the buttons especially when they are taking selfies. To take selfies, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a sleek feature that lets you take photos without pressing any buttons, the feature uses a gesture control.

To capture photos without pressing anything, all you need is to show your Palm to the camera and you are ready to take photos in 3, 2, 1. It requires you to enable a quick setting in the camera, head to the Camera Settings inside the camera app, tap the Settings gear icon on the top left corner. Swipe up to the bottom and tap Shooting methods.

Here, you will see the ‘Show palm‘ slider, turn it on. Now show your palm to the camera to take a selfie.

6) Flash Light Notification

Flashlight notifications are extremely useful when you are in noisy places and in a dark environment, or in a movie theatre, it can let you notify about calls and messages by quickly flashing the camera LED. Enable Flashlight notifications from the Settings -> Accessibility -> Advanced settings -> Flashlight notification and turn on the Camera flash and Screen flash.

7) Quick Launch Camera

You will find a handy shortcut on the Samsung Galaxy M31, the camera can be quickly launched using the power key, just double press the power button quickly and the camera opens in no time.

8) Make Use Of Cloned Apps

The Dual Messenger is one of the useful features on the phone, with the Dual Messenger, you can create a clone of a specific app and use two apps of the same kind for multiple accounts. If you are using WhatsApp as well as Snapchat, this is useful since these apps don’t allow you to have multiple logins.

To access the Dual Messenger, head to the Settings -> Advanced Features -> Dual Messenger and choose the apps you want to clone. Once cloned, you will see a clone on the Homescreen and app drawer. Use it to log in to your different accounts.

9) Make Use Of One-Handed Mode

It’s not always easy to navigate the phone or use the phone with one hand, the OneUI has a mode called One-handed mode that lets you use the phone with one hand easily. The screen shrinks smaller so that your thumb can access to the corners of the screen.

Turn on the one-handed mode under the Settings -> Advanced features -> One-handed mode and enable the slider. You have two options to use the feature, either by a gesture or the Home button shortcut. To use the gesture, swipe down in the center of the bottom edge of the screen or double-tap the Home button to enter the One-handed mode.

10) Show Battery Percentage In Status Bar

The Samsung Galaxy M31 doesn’t show you the battery percentage in the status bar by default. So to check the battery percentage in the status bar, turn on ‘Show battery percentage‘ in the Status bar by entering the Settings -> Notifications.

That was it. Know any more tricks of the Samsung Galaxy M31? Shoot in the comments below. Also, check the full unboxing and first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy M31 on our YouTube channel.