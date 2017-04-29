Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime with 5 inch HD display and 4G support unveiled

By Jonathan Pereira
Keeping in mind the demand for affordable smartphones, Samsung has now launched the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the J series. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core Exynos processor with a mere 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 2600 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.4 GHz quad core Exynos 7570 processor
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB internal memory
  • 5 MP primary camera
  • 2 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G LTE
  • 2600 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Price and Availability:

The handset priced at $150 (approx. Rs. 9500). The phone is available in Black colour.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime with 5 inch HD display and 4G support unveiled"

Rahul Kashyap

Redmi 3s prime and a long silence for Samsung.

2 hours 26 minutes ago
Pinky

Samsung trying to rock the market

3 hours 43 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Updated J3

4 hours 15 minutes ago
