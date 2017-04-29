Keeping in mind the demand for affordable smartphones, Samsung has now launched the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the J series. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core Exynos processor with a mere 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 2600 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz quad core Exynos 7570 processor

1.5 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

2600 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Price and Availability:

The handset priced at $150 (approx. Rs. 9500). The phone is available in Black colour.