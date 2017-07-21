Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Hands-on [Images]

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is the new smartphone from Samsung Galaxy J series priced at ₹17,900 and targeted at the mid-range smartphone category. Being a larger variant of the J series, the main highlights of the phone is the Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera features.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Specifications:

Display: 5.7-inch TFT display, Full-HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels)

5.7-inch TFT display, Full-HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat, TouchWiz UI

Android 7.0 Nougat, TouchWiz UI Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on home button

Yes, on home button CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, MediaTek Helio P20

1.6 GHz octa-core processor, MediaTek Helio P20 GPU: Mali-T880

Mali-T880 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 GB internal, external up to 256 GB via microSD card

32 GB internal, external up to 256 GB via microSD card Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE-enabled

Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Others: Samsung Pay Mini, Social Camera

Samsung Pay Mini, Social Camera Colors: Gold, Black

Gold, Black Battery: 3300 mAh

3300 mAh Price: ₹17,900

₹17,900 Launched Date: 14th June 2017

14th June 2017 Availability: From June 20 through retail stores across India

The device sports a 5.7-inch full HD display and a metal unibody construction. It is sleek, has rounded edges, no visible antenna lines, and fits in the hands despite being a 5.7-inch.

As most smartphone uses an AMOLED display from the Galaxy J series, Samsung has thrown in a TFT display on the Galaxy J7 Max while its sibling Galaxy J7 Pro, which launched alongside, uses a Super AMOLED display and comes with a price of ₹20,900.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is powered by 1.6 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek Helio P20 laced with 4 GB of RAM. It offers a 32 GB internal storage with an option to expand it with the MicroSD card up to 256 GB. It is backed up with a 3,300 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung has introduced a new feature called Samsung Pay Mini, a mini version of the Samsung Pay that is designed to work with smartphones that do not have NFC or MST chips. Samsung Pay Mini will let you make online payments via UPI or e-wallets, unlike Samsung Pay which uses NFC to tap and pay.

The second notable feature of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is the Social Camera. There are two 13 MP cameras, one on the front and one on the rear side both with LED flash. The rear camera also comes with Smart Glow LED ring that glows when you get a notification.

The Social Camera adds new features to the camera app, features like selfie filters, AR stickers that you see on Snapchat, Instagram, and the ability to instantly share photos when you click.

Moving to the sides, you will find a power button on the right and volume buttons on the left. The bottom contains a Micro USB port, a 3.5 mm port for earphones and a microphone. The loudspeaker placement is just above the power button on the right side.

Samsung J7 Max is good spec-wise and Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera are an added bonus. Does it stand a chance against the current competition? Let us know your answers in the comments.