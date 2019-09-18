Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M10s goes official in India for a price of ₹8,999

By Jeet

Along with the Galaxy M30s smartphone in the Indian market, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M10s smartphone in the country. As the name suggests, the phone is a slight upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy M10 launched earlier.

Samsung-Galaxy-M10s

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 7884B octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz.

It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage up to 512 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with a 13 MP rear camera sensor and a 5 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, the phone features an 8-megapixel front camera with face unlock.

As for the connectivity options, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Running on Android 9 Pie-based One UI, it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s comes in two color options — Stone Blue and Piano Black. The phone is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available from Amazon.in and Samsung India online store starting from September 29th.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications

  • CPU: 1.6 GHz Samsung Exynos 7884B octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution
  • Rear Camera: Dual camera — 13 MP + 5 MP
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via dedicated microSD card
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Stone Blue and Piano Black
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with 15W fast charging

Price in India and Availability

  • Pricing: ₹8,999
  • Availability: Via Amazon and Samsung Online store from 29th Sept