Samsung Galaxy M10s goes official in India for a price of ₹8,999

Along with the Galaxy M30s smartphone in the Indian market, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy M10s smartphone in the country. As the name suggests, the phone is a slight upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy M10 launched earlier.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 7884B octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz.

It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the storage up to 512 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with a 13 MP rear camera sensor and a 5 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, the phone features an 8-megapixel front camera with face unlock.

As for the connectivity options, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Running on Android 9 Pie-based One UI, it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s comes in two color options — Stone Blue and Piano Black. The phone is priced at ₹8,999 and will be available from Amazon.in and Samsung India online store starting from September 29th.

Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications

Price in India and Availability