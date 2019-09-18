OPPO announces its new 65W wired charging and 30W wireless charging technology

With more and more smartphone makers adopting the fast charging technology, the competition has now moved on to which company is offering the fastest charging technology. In line with that, OPPO has today shown off its own fast charging smartphone technology — both wired and wireless.

The company has introduced 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge technology, which as the name reveals supports 30W wireless charging charging. This is similar to the Mi Turbo Charge technology from Xiaomi which also supports 30W wireless charging.

As per the company’s claims, it can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 in around 80 minutes using this technology.

Along with this, OPPO has also launched the new and impressive 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology. This supersedes the current 50W SuperVOOC charging, by essentially “turning it up to 11”. The company says that it can fully charge a 4000 mAh battery in under 30 minutes.

After a lot of anticipation about 65W SuperVOOC, let me show you how fast it really is! 😎 pic.twitter.com/p1UHi18v6Q — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) September 17, 2019

The company also added that just five minutes plugged in can get your battery more than a quarter full. The upcoming OPPO Reno Ace smartphone will come with this 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology.

As per OPPO, this new SuperVOOC 2.0 not only delivers improved charging performance, but also enhanced safety. The company has placed five safety protection measures throughout the adapter, wire and handset ends to ensure maximum safety during charging.

Further, OPPO has also revealed that both the new wired and wireless options have built in temperature management system, so neither will cause the smartphone’s battery to overheat.