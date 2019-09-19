Realme recently confirmed that the Realme XT smartphone, which was recently launched in India, is making its way to the Chinese market with a different name — Realme X2.

However, teasers shared by the company so far revealing its features draw a different picture. It seems that the phone getting launched as Realme X2 is not the XT but the Realme XT 730G which will go official in India this December.

After revealing that the Realme X2 will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera, the company has today confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The premium mid-range gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G has GPU clocked higher for 15 percent faster performance. It supports 1440p displays, up from 1080p on the regular 730, and also supports 960fps slow-motion video.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As for the cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

We are not sure if the company will offer a waterdrop notch to house the front-camera or go with the pop-up mechanism. The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is powered by 4000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Source