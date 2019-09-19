Realme

Realme X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset; launching on 24th September

By Jeet

Realme recently confirmed that the Realme XT smartphone, which was recently launched in India, is making its way to the Chinese market with a different name — Realme X2.

However, teasers shared by the company so far revealing its features draw a different picture. It seems that the phone getting launched as Realme X2 is not the XT but the Realme XT 730G which will go official in India this December.

Realme-X2-730G-SoC

After revealing that the Realme X2 will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera, the company has today confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

The premium mid-range gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G has GPU clocked higher for 15 percent faster performance. It supports 1440p displays, up from 1080p on the regular 730, and also supports 960fps slow-motion video.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As for the cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

We are not sure if the company will offer a waterdrop notch to house the front-camera or go with the pop-up mechanism. The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is powered by 4000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

